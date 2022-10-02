Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,336,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

