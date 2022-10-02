Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUCRU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

