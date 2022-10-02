Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXII. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

