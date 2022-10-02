Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.