Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

