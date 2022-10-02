Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

