Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGCU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 130,499 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 664,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

