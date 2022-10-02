Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $160,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

