Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

