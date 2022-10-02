VKENAF Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (VKNF)

VKENAF (VKNF) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, VKENAF has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One VKENAF coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VKENAF has a total market cap of $386,428.00 and $9,654.00 worth of VKENAF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VKENAF Coin Profile

VKENAF’s launch date was February 6th, 2020. VKENAF’s total supply is 98,500,000 coins. VKENAF’s official Twitter account is @vkenaf. The official website for VKENAF is vkenaf.com.

VKENAF Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VKenafChain records the entire process of producing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Kenaf as a blockchain. It's designed to create a healthy and transparent ecosystem through the issuance and distribution of Vkenaf Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VKENAF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VKENAF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VKENAF using one of the exchanges listed above.

