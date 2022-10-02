Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

