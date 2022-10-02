VIDY Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $590,792.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

