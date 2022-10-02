VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. TIAA FSB owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 89,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

