Venus (XVS) Market Cap Hits $148.16 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Venus coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00025716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $148.16 million and $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.