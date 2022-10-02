Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.47.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.