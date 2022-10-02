Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Coastline Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,348,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.