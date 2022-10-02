Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.35. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

