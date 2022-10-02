Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.904 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

