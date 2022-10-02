Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.904 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.