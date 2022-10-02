Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,699,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

