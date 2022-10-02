Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

