Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $438,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.