Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.88. 1,958,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

