Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $223.70. 193,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.