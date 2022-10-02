Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

