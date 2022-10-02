Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

