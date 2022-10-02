Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

