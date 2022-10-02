Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,632,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VIG stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,875. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.