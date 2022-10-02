VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 7.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.82% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $49,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,517,000.

MOAT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $59.99. 649,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

