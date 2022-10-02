VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $43.54. 593,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

