VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 470.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 383,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 898,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,395. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.