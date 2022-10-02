USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.44 Million

USDK (USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. USDK has a total market cap of $42.49 million and $37.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 42,478,711 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

