Upper Dollar Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDU)

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Upper Dollar has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upper Dollar Profile

Upper Dollar’s genesis date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Upper Dollar is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upper Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

