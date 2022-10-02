UnitedCrowd (UCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,211.00

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Coin Profile

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnitedCrowd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnitedCrowd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

