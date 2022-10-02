Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNP. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

