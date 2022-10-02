Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $208.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

