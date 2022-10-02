Ultra Clear Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009168 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010764 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
