UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €36.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday.
Vonovia Stock Up 5.6 %
VNA stock opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a twelve month high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.62 and a 200 day moving average of €32.86.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
