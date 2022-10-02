U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Global Investors

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

