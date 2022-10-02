U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

