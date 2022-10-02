TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.47. TuSimple has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

