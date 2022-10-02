TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
