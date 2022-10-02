TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $318.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.03.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

