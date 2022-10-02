TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74.

