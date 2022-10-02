TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.