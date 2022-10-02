TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $307.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

