TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

