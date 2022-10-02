TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

