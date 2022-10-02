Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

