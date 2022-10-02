Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 569 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

